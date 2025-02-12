How to Watch the NBA Today, February 13
Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of five exciting options on today’s NBA schedule.
You can find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 13
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
