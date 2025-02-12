How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12 Published 4:54 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) will visit the New York Knicks (35-18) after winning three straight road games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

MSG, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have hit.

New York is 26-7 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Knicks record 117.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 118.6 the Hawks allow.

New York has a 22-4 record when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.3% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has an 18-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Knicks are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks’ 116.1 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 111.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Atlanta is 22-15.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks score 118.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

New York is ceding 111.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.3).

In home games, the Knicks are draining 12.8 three-pointers per game, which is the same number they are averaging away from home. They sport a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (37.6%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 116.9 points per game, 1.3 more than on the road (115.6). Defensively they concede 119 points per game at home, 0.8 more than on the road (118.2).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is giving up 0.8 more points per game at home (119) than on the road (118.2).

The Hawks collect 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than on the road (29.4).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle OG Anunoby Day-To-Day Foot Pacome Dadiet Day-To-Day Toe

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder

id: