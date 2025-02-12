Harlan Elementary Academic Team wins district championship Published 8:03 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Harlan Elementary School Academic Team delivered another outstanding performance at the District 103 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition. Students from across Harlan County gathered at Harlan Elementary to compete for a chance to advance to the regional competition in March.

The Green Dragons dominated the event, securing their eighth consecutive district championship with an impressive 74 points—the 6th highest point total among all schools in the 124 districts across Kentucky. Harlan claimed first and second place in all but one assessment category. The team will now advance to regionals, where they aim to defend their seven-time reigning regional championship title.

Among the standout performers was Sawyer Crow, son of Sierra and Shawn Crow, who competed as a member of the Quick Recall Team and tested in Social Studies and Science. Sawyer’s Social Studies score was particularly remarkable, as he tied for first place statewide, achieving the highest score in Kentucky alongside four others.

With Harlan Elementary’s victory, the Harlan Independent School District has now swept district titles at the elementary, middle, and high school levels for six consecutive years—a testament to the district’s commitment to academic excellence.

Superintendent CD Morton commended the staff and students, stating, “This is an outstanding achievement for our schools and students. While not surprised, I am incredibly proud that our schools consistently perform at such a high level. Our coaches and students are dedicated, continuously striving to raise the bar each year. The ongoing academic success year after year reflects the exceptional work happening in our classrooms. The accomplishments of the Elementary Academic team may be unparalleled anywhere in Kentucky.”

Wallins was runner-up with 31 points while Cawood secured 3rd place with 11. JACES rounded out the competition with 7 points to capture 4th place.

The Green Dragons are coached by Mr. Brent Roy, Mrs. LeAnne Chasteen, and Mrs. Sierra Crow.

The Hume Sportsmanship Award voted on by participating schools was won by JACES.

The top five finishers in each subject area assessment will advance to regional competition.

Overall Scores:

1st Harlan 74 points

2nd Wallins 31 points

3rd Cawood 11 points

4th JACES 7 points

Math:

1st Saylor Crow (Harlan Elementary

2nd Ahmad Amro (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Evan Coldiron (JACES Elementary)

4th Braxton Swick (Wallins Elementary)

5th Sam Carmical (Wallins Elementary)

Science:

1st Ahmad Amro (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Sawyer Crow (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Braxton Swick (Wallins Elementary)

4th Mallorie White (Cawood Elementary)

5th Andrew Alred (Harlan Elementary)

Social Studies:

1st Sawyer Crow (Harlan Elementary))

2nd Grayson Frazier (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Brody Harris (Cawood Elementary)

4th Noah Perkins (Harlan Elementary)

5th Jonah Sargent (Wallins Elementary)

Language Arts:

1st Julianne Miller (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Hannah Adams (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Emma Curry (Wallins Elementary)

4th Ila Hendrickson (Harlan Elementary)

5th Madelyn Craig (Wallins Elementary)

Arts and Humanities:

1st Hannah Adams (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Rebecca Adams (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Madilyn Turner (Wallins Elementary)

4th Madilyn Helton (Wallins Elementary)

5th Zoey Hubbard (Wallins Elementary)

Composition:

1st Julianne Miller (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Emma Curry (Wallins Elementary)

3rd Hannah Adams (Harlan Elementary)

4th Phebe Keith (JACES Elementary)

5th Hannah Perkins (JACES Elementary)

Quick Recall:

1st Harlan Elementary

2nd Wallins Elementary

3rd Cawood Elementary

4th James A. Cawood Elementary

Future Problem Solving:

1st Harlan Elementary

2nd Wallins Elementary

3rd Cawood Elementary