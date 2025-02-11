Tourism increase on the horizon Published 7:52 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The tourism industry has been at the forefront for Harlan County for some time, and 2025 looks to be no different with new events and attractions set to join the county’s tourism picture.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley talked about Harlan County’s tourism aspirations for 2025 during a recent interview.

“The Outdoor Recreation Board that manages the Black Mountain Thunder Zip Line and the Black Mountain Off Road Adventure Area has planned more events,” Mosley said. “They had more events in 2024 than they had in 2023, and they’re hoping to have more events in 2025, that helps bring people here to spend money and give our locals something to enjoy.”

There are also projects on the horizon which are expected to have an impact in 2025.

“The Black Mountain Overlook project will be starting soon,” Mosley said. “Bids were approved to be advertised yesterday (at the Harlan County Fiscal Court’s January meeting).

Harlan County will also see the 70th installment of the Poke Sallet Festival in 2025. The Poke Sallet Festival is Harlan County’s flagship event.

“Planning is underway for that,” Mosley said. “Everyone is always looking forward to the music and food that the Poke Sallet Festival will bring.”

Martins Fork Lake, a long-time Harlan County destination for tourists and locals alike, is on track to receive an additional facility.

“We’re looking at building a new shelter house at Martins Fork Lake to accommodate more people,” Mosley said. “That’s a very high traffic area in the summertime…We’re just trying to enhance the experience there.”

The demand is more than the two current shelter houses can handle.

“The two that are there stay booked up,” Mosley said. “The demand is there to add another one, so we’ll be doing that.”

While the opening date is not expected until spring of 2026, the Boones Ridge wildlife destination project in Bell County is expected to have a significant impact on tourism in Harlan County. It is expected Boone’s Ridge will be taking applications for employment later this year.

“It will have an impact once it opens,” Mosley said. “It’s anticipated it will bring about 800,000 visitors a year.”

Mosley pointed out if just 1 percent of the approximately 800,000 visitors make the short trip to Harlan County, that would bring approximately 8,000 visitors to the county.

“I think there will be more than that,” Mosley said. “We are actively trying to recruit another hotel – we’d particularly love to have one in downtown behind the Convention Center on the old Ford Motor lot – that’s something we’ve been working on with the Economic Development Authority and One Harlan County.”

Mosley mentioned a feasibility study has been conducted which shows a need for a 55 to 60-room hotel in downtown Harlan.

“We’ve been marketing that to developers,” Mosley said. “I’m hoping a developer will bite on that soon and we could see that happen, because we need more lodging in our community.”

Mosley explained the tourism industry can only expand if there is available lodging.

“The way you get people to spend money in your community is by making sure they have a place to stay overnight so they’re not just passing through, they’re coming and staying a few days and spending money at the businesses and restaurants,” Mosley said.

He added there is another option available to people who own housing property in Harlan County.

“I would encourage anyone who maybe has inherited a house or has rental property to consider doing an Air B&B,” Mosley said. “We need the lodging space for people that are coming in here whether its to ride four wheelers in the offroad park or ride the zip line or hike or whatever they’re doing.”

Mosley mentioned many who operate an Air B&B have seen a substantial return on their investment.

“It you have an extra home you are not utilizing, and you have ownership of that, I would encourage you to look at an Air B&B setting,” Mosley said. “There is a need for lodging that is very real.”

Mosley mentioned when Boone’s Ridge opens for business there will be a greater demand for lodging.

“There’s not that much lodging in Middlesboro or Bell County either,” Mosley said. “We all have to be ready for that influx of people.”

Also on tap for 2025 is a long-awaited highway improvement project on U.S. 421 beginning at the Virginia/Kentucky state line and heading into Harlan County.

“We’re excited to see the build project on 421 get started, to get that safer and make it a better corridor bypassing that bad mountain section,” Mosley said. “We want to seek additional money in the future for spot improvements along the remaining route.”

Mosley said he additionally wants to work with the district’s state senator and state representatives to improve U.S. 119, which runs through Harlan to Bell County.

“U.S. 119 is a road we’ve seen a lot of fatalities on,” Mosley said. “There have been spot improvements with turning lanes and passing lanes that have helped. But the worst section of 119 is right there from Varilla to Pineville…it’s my hope that will see some development.”

Mosley explained improvements to U.S. 119 are necessary for improved safety once Boone’s Ridge opens.

“We’ve got to be better prepared to handle the number of visitors we’re going to see,” Mosley said.