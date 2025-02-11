Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 12
Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) have five players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup against the New York Knicks (34-18) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks have four players on the injury report.
In their last time out, the Knicks lost 131-104 to the Celtics on Saturday. Jalen Brunson put up 36 points, zero rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.
The Hawks’ last outing on Monday ended in a 112-106 win against the Magic. Young scored a team-high 19 points for the Hawks in the win.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|16.4
|4.7
|2.0
|Pacome Dadiet
|SG
|Out
|Toe
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
|Josh Hart
|SG
|Probable
|Knee
|14.4
|9.6
|5.7
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Trae Young
|PG
|Probable
|Achilles
|23.4
|3.2
|11.4
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
