Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 12 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) have five players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup against the New York Knicks (34-18) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks have four players on the injury report.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their last time out, the Knicks lost 131-104 to the Celtics on Saturday. Jalen Brunson put up 36 points, zero rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

The Hawks’ last outing on Monday ended in a 112-106 win against the Magic. Young scored a team-high 19 points for the Hawks in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle OG Anunoby SF Questionable Foot 16.4 4.7 2.0 Pacome Dadiet SG Out Toe 1.5 1.0 0.4 Josh Hart SG Probable Knee 14.4 9.6 5.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Probable Achilles 23.4 3.2 11.4 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: