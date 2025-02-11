How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12
There are 13 games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at UCF Knights
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCLA Bruins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
DePaul Blue Demons at No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 9 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
