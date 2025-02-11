How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 11

Published 7:41 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - February 11

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Wildcats’ opponents have knocked down.
  • Tennessee is 15-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 27th.
  • The Volunteers record 74.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 76.6 the Wildcats give up.
  • Tennessee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.5% from the field, 12.3% higher than the 36.2% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Kentucky is 16-6 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 159th.
  • The Wildcats average 27.4 more points per game (86.7) than the Volunteers give up (59.3).
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 11-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee averages 80.1 points per game in home games, compared to 65.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 15 points per contest.
  • In 2024-25, the Volunteers are allowing 58.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 63.3.
  • In home games, Tennessee is averaging 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (7.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Kentucky is putting up more points at home (93 per game) than on the road (76.8).
  • The Wildcats give up 73.4 points per game at home, and 81.2 away.
  • At home, Kentucky knocks down 10.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (10). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (38.9%) than on the road (39.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2025 Arkansas L 89-79 Rupp Arena
2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/8/2025 South Carolina W 80-57 Rupp Arena
2/11/2025 Tennessee Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 @ Texas Moody Center
2/19/2025 Vanderbilt Rupp Arena

