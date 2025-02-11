How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 11
Published 7:41 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Wildcats’ opponents have knocked down.
- Tennessee is 15-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 27th.
- The Volunteers record 74.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 76.6 the Wildcats give up.
- Tennessee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.5% from the field, 12.3% higher than the 36.2% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Kentucky is 16-6 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 159th.
- The Wildcats average 27.4 more points per game (86.7) than the Volunteers give up (59.3).
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 11-2.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee averages 80.1 points per game in home games, compared to 65.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 15 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers are allowing 58.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 63.3.
- In home games, Tennessee is averaging 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (7.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky is putting up more points at home (93 per game) than on the road (76.8).
- The Wildcats give up 73.4 points per game at home, and 81.2 away.
- At home, Kentucky knocks down 10.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (10). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (38.9%) than on the road (39.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|W 64-44
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|W 85-81
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 70-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
Watch this game on Fubo
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
Watch this game on Fubo
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2025
|Arkansas
|L 89-79
|Rupp Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|L 98-84
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/8/2025
|South Carolina
|W 80-57
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2025
|Tennessee
Watch this game on Fubo
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|@ Texas
Watch this game on Fubo
|Moody Center
|2/19/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
|Rupp Arena
