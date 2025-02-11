How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 11 Published 7:41 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Wildcats’ opponents have knocked down.

Tennessee is 15-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 27th.

The Volunteers record 74.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 76.6 the Wildcats give up.

Tennessee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 48.5% from the field, 12.3% higher than the 36.2% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky is 16-6 when it shoots better than 36.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 159th.

The Wildcats average 27.4 more points per game (86.7) than the Volunteers give up (59.3).

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 11-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee averages 80.1 points per game in home games, compared to 65.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 15 points per contest.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are allowing 58.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 63.3.

In home games, Tennessee is averaging 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (7.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky is putting up more points at home (93 per game) than on the road (76.8).

The Wildcats give up 73.4 points per game at home, and 81.2 away.

At home, Kentucky knocks down 10.8 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (10). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (38.9%) than on the road (39.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma W 70-52 Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena 2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M – Reed Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/1/2025 Arkansas L 89-79 Rupp Arena 2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 South Carolina W 80-57 Rupp Arena 2/11/2025 Tennessee Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 @ Texas Moody Center 2/19/2025 Vanderbilt – Rupp Arena

