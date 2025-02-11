How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12

Published 9:53 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns

