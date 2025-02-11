How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12
Published 9:53 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
SEC squads are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Kentucky Wildcats.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
