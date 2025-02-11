Hawks vs. Heat Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 24
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) welcome in the Miami Heat (25-26) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. It’s the second matchup between the clubs this season.
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, February 24, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Heat
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|110.0
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.5
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Onyeka Okongwu is responsible for 12.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.
- Dyson Daniels averages 3.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Heat’s Top Players
- Bam Adebayo has scored 16.5 points, grabbed 10.0 rebounds and handed out 4.5 assists per game so far in 2024-25.
- Duncan Robinson hits 2.4 threes per game.
- The Heat’s defensive efforts get a boost from Adebayo (1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/8
|Wizards
|W 125-111
|Away
|-7.5
|2/10
|Magic
|W 112-106
|Away
|+6.5
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
Heat Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/10
|Celtics
|L 103-85
|Home
|+7.5
|2/12
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|2/13
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/24
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/26
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/2
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
