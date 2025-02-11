Harlan County under flood watch Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Harlan is currently under yet another threat of severe weather, with Harlan County under a flood watch today, Feb. 11, until tomorrow morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Harlan County along with the southeastern Kentucky counties of Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike are under a flood watch until the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 12. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

The NWS states a passing low-pressure wave will bring moderate to heavy rain to southern parts of eastern Kentucky through Tuesday night. The potential for flooding is increased due to the ground in the area is already saturated. Approximately 1 to more than 2 inches of rain are expected through Wednesday morning. Additional heavy rain is possible later in the week.

Residents should monitor later forecasts and remain alert for possible additional flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.