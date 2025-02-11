College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 11
Published 1:47 am Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The SEC college basketball slate on Tuesday, which includes the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats, is sure to please — continue reading for predictions against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Kentucky +2.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -2.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Auburn -9 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -9
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Florida -1.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -1.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Texas A&M -8.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -8.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Alabama -3 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -3
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
