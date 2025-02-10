Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 10 Published 1:28 am Monday, February 10, 2025

The Baylor Bears versus the Houston Cougars is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that includes a ranked team in action. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 5 Houston Cougars vs. Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Baylor 65

Houston 76, Baylor 65 Projected Favorite: Houston by 10.1 points

Houston by 10.1 points Pick ATS: Houston (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

