Tennessee vs. Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 11 Published 5:48 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

Tuesday’s game between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) and No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC) squaring off at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 11.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under is currently listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Line: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Point total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -130, Kentucky +108

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 75, Kentucky 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+2.5)

Kentucky (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

Tennessee has a 15-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Kentucky, who is 11-12-0 ATS. A total of nine out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and 13 of the Wildcats’ games have gone over. The teams combine to score 161.5 points per game, 12 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Kentucky has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game with a +372 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allow 59.3 per contest (third in college basketball).

Tennessee grabs 35.1 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) while conceding 27 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Tennessee knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.9).

The Volunteers average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (91st in college basketball), and give up 79 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (73rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (165th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game (posting 86.7 points per game, third in college basketball, and conceding 76.6 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and have a +234 scoring differential.

Kentucky ranks 27th in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That’s four more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

Kentucky hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (22nd in college basketball) at a 37.9% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per game its opponents make, at a 30% rate.

Kentucky forces 9.2 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball) while committing 9.8 (41st in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: