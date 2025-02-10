How to Watch the NBA Today, February 11 Published 11:31 pm Monday, February 10, 2025

The New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers is one of four exciting options on today’s NBA menu.

If you are searching for how to watch today’s NBA action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 11

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN

NBCS-PH and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX

TNT, MSG, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: