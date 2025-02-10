Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Sunday, Feb. 23

Published 5:37 am Monday, February 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Sunday, Feb. 23

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (27-26) at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pistons
116.2 Points Avg. 112.9
118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5
46.2% Field Goal % 46.8%
34.8% Three Point % 35.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 23.5 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.
  • Clint Capela contributes with 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 9.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Young makes 3.0 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who collects 1.0 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 2.9 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Pistons’ Top Players

  • The Pistons go-to guy, Cade Cunningham, leads active Pistons players in both scoring (25.5 points per game) and assists (9.5 assists per game).
  • Jalen Duren has per-game averages of 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.
  • Malik Beasley averages 3.9 made threes per game.
  • Dennis Schroder’s 1.1 steals and Isaiah Stewart’s 1.2 blocks per game are key to the Pistons’ defensive production.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/7 Bucks W 115-110 Home +2.5
2/8 Wizards W 125-111 Away -7.5
2/10 Magic Away
2/12 Knicks Away
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home

Go see the Hawks or Pistons in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/7 76ers W 125-112 Home +4.5
2/9 Hornets W 112-102 Home -11.5
2/11 Bulls Away
2/12 Bulls Away
2/21 Spurs Away
2/23 Hawks Away
2/24 Clippers Home
2/26 Celtics Home
2/28 Nuggets Home
3/1 Nets Home
3/3 Jazz Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 10

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 10

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 10

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 10

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 10

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 10

Print Article

SportsPlus