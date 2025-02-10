Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Sunday, Feb. 23 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 10, 2025

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (27-26) at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pistons 116.2 Points Avg. 112.9 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 46.2% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.8% Three Point % 35.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 23.5 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.

Clint Capela contributes with 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and 9.0 rebounds per contest.

Young makes 3.0 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who collects 1.0 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 2.9 steals a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Pistons’ Top Players

The Pistons go-to guy, Cade Cunningham, leads active Pistons players in both scoring (25.5 points per game) and assists (9.5 assists per game).

Jalen Duren has per-game averages of 10.8 points, 2.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.

Malik Beasley averages 3.9 made threes per game.

Dennis Schroder’s 1.1 steals and Isaiah Stewart’s 1.2 blocks per game are key to the Pistons’ defensive production.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/7 Bucks W 115-110 Home +2.5 2/8 Wizards W 125-111 Away -7.5 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Pistons in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/7 76ers W 125-112 Home +4.5 2/9 Hornets W 112-102 Home -11.5 2/11 Bulls – Away – 2/12 Bulls – Away – 2/21 Spurs – Away – 2/23 Hawks – Away – 2/24 Clippers – Home – 2/26 Celtics – Home – 2/28 Nuggets – Home – 3/1 Nets – Home – 3/3 Jazz – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: