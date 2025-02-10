Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 10
Published 1:17 am Monday, February 10, 2025
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions versus the Jackson State Tigers is one of many compelling options on Monday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Jackson State -12.5 vs. UAPB
- Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Jackson State by 15.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jackson State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Maryland-Eastern Shore +7.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Howard Bison at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Howard by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Howard (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: McNeese -19.5 vs. East Texas A&M
- Matchup: East Texas A&M Lions at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 22.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +1.5 vs. Prairie View A&M
- Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Florida A&M by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Prairie View A&M (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: New Orleans +11.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Incarnate Word by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lamar -1.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nicholls State -6.5 vs. Northwestern State
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nicholls State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +19.5 vs. Alcorn State
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Alcorn State by 17.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alcorn State (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +1.5 vs. Houston Christian
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston Christian (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Carolina +5.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 10
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
