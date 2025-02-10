Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 10

Published 1:17 am Monday, February 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions versus the Jackson State Tigers is one of many compelling options on Monday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Jackson State -12.5 vs. UAPB

  • Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jackson State Tigers
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Jackson State by 15.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Jackson State (-12.5)
  • TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network

ATS Pick: Maryland-Eastern Shore +7.5 vs. Howard

  • Matchup: Howard Bison at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Howard by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Howard (-7.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: McNeese -19.5 vs. East Texas A&M

  • Matchup: East Texas A&M Lions at McNeese Cowboys
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: McNeese by 22.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: McNeese (-19.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Florida A&M +1.5 vs. Prairie View A&M

  • Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Prairie View A&M Panthers
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Florida A&M by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Prairie View A&M (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network

ATS Pick: New Orleans +11.5 vs. Incarnate Word

  • Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Incarnate Word Cardinals
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Incarnate Word by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Incarnate Word (-11.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Lamar -1.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC

  • Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Lamar Cardinals
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Lamar by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Lamar (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Nicholls State -6.5 vs. Northwestern State

  • Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Nicholls State (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +19.5 vs. Alcorn State

  • Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alcorn State Braves
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Alcorn State by 17.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Alcorn State (-19.5)
  • TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network

ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +1.5 vs. Houston Christian

  • Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Houston Christian Huskies
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Houston Christian (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: North Carolina +5.5 vs. Clemson

  • Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 10
  • Computer Projection: Clemson by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Clemson (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

