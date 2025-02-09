Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 22 Published 5:04 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC), on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Reed Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Location: College Station, Texas

Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Texas A&M Stat Tennessee 75.0 Points For 74.8 66.1 Points Against 59.3 42.6% Field Goal % 45.2% 39.8% Opponent Field Goal % 36.2% 31.3% Three Point % 34.3% 31.7% Opponent Three Point % 26.6%

Texas A&M’s Top Players

Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in points and assists. He puts up 15.1 points per game while tacking on 4.2 assists.

Texas A&M’s rebounding leader is Solomon Washington, who grabs 5.6 per game.

Taylor knocks down 2.6 treys per game to lead the Aggies.

Texas A&M’s blocks leader is Washington, who collects 1.2 per game. Zhuric Phelps leads the team averaging 1.8 steals a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 assist per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. (8.0 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.5 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier leads the Volunteers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.5 made threes per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Zeigler (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.9 per game).

id: