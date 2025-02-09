NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 10
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025
The Sacramento Kings versus the Dallas Mavericks is a game to watch on a Monday NBA schedule that features plenty of thrilling matchups.
Ready to explore the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Cavaliers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.5 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSN, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -11.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.1 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Magic -5.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Nets -3.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -5.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Thunder -14.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 23.6 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -6.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.1 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Mavericks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.8 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Lakers -13.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
