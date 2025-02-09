NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Hawks Picks for February 10
Published 6:39 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025
The Orlando Magic (26-28) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Monday’s game, before you place a wager on this matchup?
Email newsletter signup
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Magic vs. Hawks Best Bets
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)
- Orlando has 25 wins in 54 games against the spread this year.
- Atlanta is 25-28-0 against the spread this year.
- The Magic are 10-8 as 4.5-point favorites or more.
- The Hawks’ ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or greater is 13-9.
Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM
Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Magic and their opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 15 of 54 games this season.
- The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 41 of 53 games this season.
- The average point total in Orlando’s matchups this year is 213.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.
- Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 235, 14.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.
- The Magic score the 26th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the sixth-most.
- This game features the NBA’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and sixth-ranked (Magic) scoring defenses.
Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM
Moneyline Pick: Magic (-210)
- This season, the Magic have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they’ve been favored.
- The Hawks have won in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Orlando has won 11 of its 14 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- This year, Atlanta has won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.