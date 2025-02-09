NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Hawks Picks for February 10 Published 6:39 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Orlando Magic (26-28) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Monday’s game, before you place a wager on this matchup?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Magic vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

Orlando has 25 wins in 54 games against the spread this year.

Atlanta is 25-28-0 against the spread this year.

The Magic are 10-8 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or greater is 13-9.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (220.5)





The Magic and their opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 15 of 54 games this season.

The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 41 of 53 games this season.

The average point total in Orlando’s matchups this year is 213.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 235, 14.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Magic score the 26th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the sixth-most.

This game features the NBA’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and sixth-ranked (Magic) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Magic (-210)

This season, the Magic have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have won in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Orlando has won 11 of its 14 games, or 78.6%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: