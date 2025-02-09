Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 10 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Orlando Magic (26-28) host the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kia Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 10, 2025. The Magic are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Kia Center

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Magic 113 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-3.3)

Magic (-3.3) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 222.4

The Hawks sport a 25-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-29-0 mark of the Magic.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the total 40.7% of the time this season (22 out of 54). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (31 out of 53).

The Magic have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-10) this season while the Hawks have a .471 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-18).

Magic Performance Insights

Because of the Magic’s offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 104 points per game, they’ve been forced to lean on their defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 105.7 points per game.

Orlando hasn’t been allowing many rebounds this year, ranking second-best in the NBA (41.4 rebounds allowed per game), but it ranks fourth-worst in the league with just 41.6 boards per contest.

The Magic are delivering just 23.2 assists per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Orlando ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.8 turnovers per game. It ranks 17th in the league by averaging 13.7 turnovers per contest.

The Magic have been missing the mark when it comes to three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the NBA in threes made per game (11) and worst in three-point percentage (30.4%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA on offense (116.2 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.8 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.9).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.2 per game). But it is second-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

