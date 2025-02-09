Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 10 Published 6:39 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks’ (25-28) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, February 10 matchup with the Orlando Magic (26-28, also two injured players) at Kia Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 112-111 win over the Spurs in their last outing on Saturday. Franz Wagner put up 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Magic.

The Hawks head into this game after a 125-111 victory against the Wizards on Saturday. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ victory, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Moritz Wagner C Out For Season Knee 12.9 4.9 1.4 Jalen Suggs SG Day-To-Day Quadricep 16.2 4 3.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -4.5 220.5

