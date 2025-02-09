Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 10
Published 6:39 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks’ (25-28) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Monday, February 10 matchup with the Orlando Magic (26-28, also two injured players) at Kia Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Magic are coming off of a 112-111 win over the Spurs in their last outing on Saturday. Franz Wagner put up 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Magic.
The Hawks head into this game after a 125-111 victory against the Wizards on Saturday. Trae Young scored 35 points in the Hawks’ victory, leading the team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Moritz Wagner
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|12.9
|4.9
|1.4
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Quadricep
|16.2
|4
|3.7
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Magic vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-4.5
|220.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.