LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 9 Published 10:56 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday’s game between the No. 6 LSU Tigers (24-1) and No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (17-5) going head-to-head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 80-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus LSU. The over/under is currently listed at 166.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Line: LSU -4.5

LSU -4.5 Point total: 166.5

166.5 Moneyline (to win): LSU -175, Tennessee +145

LSU vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

LSU 80, Tennessee 76

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+4.5)

Tennessee (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (166.5)

LSU has a 9-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee, who is 8-5-0 ATS. The Tigers are 8-9-0 and the Volunteers are 5-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 178.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 contests, LSU has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Tennessee has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 87.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +603 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.1 points per game.

LSU prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 14.1 boards. It is grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30 per contest.

LSU hits 5.1 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 33.9% from deep (73rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.2%.

The Tigers average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allow 69.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

LSU has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.5 (113th in college basketball action) while forcing 17.7 (70th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 90.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (301st in college basketball). They have a +457 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, 11th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.8.

Tennessee knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 33% from beyond the arc (108th in college basketball). It is making 6.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game at 27.3%.

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 7.6 per game, committing 14 (85th in college basketball) while forcing 21.6 (11th in college basketball).

