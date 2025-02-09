How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 10 Published 8:54 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Orlando Magic (26-28) host the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) at Kia Center on February 10, 2025. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSE

FDSFL, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, four percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots better than 47.9% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Magic are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Magic put up 104 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Hawks allow.

When Orlando puts up more than 118.8 points, it is 8-1.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Magic have given up to their opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 16-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 11th.

The Hawks’ 116.2 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 105.7 the Magic allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 25-18 when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are averaging 105.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.4 more points than they’re averaging on the road (102.9).

Defensively Orlando has played better at home this season, allowing 102.7 points per game, compared to 108.2 on the road.

The Magic are averaging 11.5 treys per game with a 31.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is one more threes and 2.8% points better than they’re averaging in road games (10.5 threes per game, 29.1% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 116.9 points per game, 1.2 more than away (115.7). On defense they allow 119 points per game at home, 0.3 more than on the road (118.7).

Atlanta allows 119 points per game at home, and 118.7 on the road.

The Hawks pick up 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than on the road (29.4).

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Moritz Wagner Out For Season Knee Jalen Suggs Day-To-Day Quadricep

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

