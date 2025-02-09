How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 9 Published 4:46 am Sunday, February 9, 2025

The LSU Tigers (24-1) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (17-5) on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it is available on ESPN.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to watch on TV: ESPN

LSU 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Volunteers are the second-best squad in the country (90.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 301st (69.8 points conceded per game).

LSU is top-25 this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in college basketball with 44.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 116th with 30 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 16.2 assists per game, the Volunteers are 47th in college basketball.

LSU is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 17.7 turnovers per contest (70th-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (10.9). They are 108th in 3-point percentage at 33%.

With 6.6 three-pointers conceded per game, LSU ranks 251st in the nation. It is ceding a 27.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 28th in college basketball.

The Volunteers attempt 57.1% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.9% of the Volunteers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.1% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are second-best in the nation on offense (90.6 points scored per game) and ranked 301st defensively (69.8 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 11th-best in the country in rebounds (38.4 per game) and 139th in rebounds conceded (30.8).

The Volunteers are 47th in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 85th in the nation in committing them (14 per game). It is 11th-best in forcing them (21.6 per game).

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (10.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (33%).

Tennessee is 39th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 32nd in 3-point percentage defensively (27.3%).

The Volunteers attempt 42.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 32.1% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 57.1% of their shots, with 67.9% of their makes coming from there.

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 25 19.9 5.9 2.7 1.7 0.9 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 25 18.4 14.2 1.3 2.5 0.5 0.3 Mikaylah Williams 25 17 4.6 3 1.3 0.3 2 Kailyn Gilbert 25 9.6 3.1 1.9 1 0 0.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger 25 5.6 4 0.1 0.6 0.7 0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 22 17.6 6 3.3 3.2 0.8 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 22 12.8 4.6 1.8 1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 20 12.1 2.9 1.6 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 22 11.2 6 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.7 Samara Spencer 22 11 3.7 5.1 1.3 0.1 2.1

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

February 9 vs. Tennessee at 4:00 PM ET

February 16 at Texas at 3:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Georgia at 9:00 PM ET

February 23 at Kentucky at 4:00 PM ET

February 27 at Alabama at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Ole Miss at 4:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

