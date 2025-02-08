Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 12:53 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 53 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

He has a 15% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 178 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

