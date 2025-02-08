Will Kevin Gravel Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 12:53 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Kevin Gravel to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Kevin Gravel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Gravel stats and insights

Gravel is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Gravel has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 178 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

