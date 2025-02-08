Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on February 8? Published 12:54 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In 16 of 53 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken five shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 11 assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 178 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: