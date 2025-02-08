Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 9
Published 8:28 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Temple Owls versus the Memphis Tigers. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 18 Maryland Terrapins vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Maryland 80, Rutgers 69
- Projected Favorite: Maryland by 10.8 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (-9.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Maryland-Rutgers spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Memphis Tigers vs. Temple Owls
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Temple 70
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 13.9 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)
Bet on the Memphis-Temple spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: