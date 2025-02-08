Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8
Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
Entering a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5), the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Out
|Middle-Body
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Concussion
|Dylan Cozens
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|G
|Day-To-Day
|Undisclosed
|Tyson Kozak
|C
|Out
|Illness
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the league with 137 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Defensively, Nashville has allowed 175 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
- They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -38.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Buffalo’s total of 178 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-141)
|Sabres (+119)
|6
