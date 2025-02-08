Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8

Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

Entering a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5), the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body
Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body
Tage Thompson C Day-To-Day Concussion
Dylan Cozens C Day-To-Day Lower Body
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G Day-To-Day Undisclosed
Tyson Kozak C Out Illness

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the league with 137 goals scored (2.6 per game).
  • Defensively, Nashville has allowed 175 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
  • They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • Buffalo’s total of 178 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • Their -13 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-141) Sabres (+119) 6

