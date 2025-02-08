Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report February 8 Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

Entering a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (22-26-5), the Nashville Predators (18-28-7) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body Tage Thompson C Day-To-Day Concussion Dylan Cozens C Day-To-Day Lower Body Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen G Day-To-Day Undisclosed Tyson Kozak C Out Illness

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 31st in the league with 137 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Defensively, Nashville has allowed 175 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 165 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Buffalo’s total of 178 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-141) Sabres (+119) 6

