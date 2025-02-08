How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9 Published 9:58 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes 12 games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Texas Longhorns.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Providence Friars

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 14 NC State Wolfpack at No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 California Golden Bears at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Michigan Wolverines at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Hurricanes at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Boston College Eagles

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Washington Huskies

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

