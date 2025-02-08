How to Watch the Hawks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 8 Published 4:57 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Washington Wizards (9-42) will host the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) after losing eight straight home games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 17th.

The 116.1 points per game the Hawks score are 5.4 fewer points than the Wizards allow (121.5).

Atlanta has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 121.5 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 43.8% from the field, 4.2% lower than the 48% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Washington has compiled a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 16th.

The Wizards’ 107.8 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow.

Washington has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 119 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks post 116.9 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

Defensively Atlanta has played worse in home games this season, allowing 119 points per game, compared to 118.9 in away games.

At home, the Hawks are averaging 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (12.9) than in away games (13). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, averaging 109 points per game, compared to 106.7 away. But they’re not as good defensively, allowing 123.1 points per game at home, and 119.9 on the road.

Washington gives up 123.1 points per game at home, and 119.9 on the road.

This season the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (25.2 per game) than away (24.9).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Georges Niang Day-To-Day Trade Pending Clint Capela Day-To-Day Back Caris LeVert Day-To-Day Trade Pending Terance Mann Day-To-Day Trade Pending

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Wizards Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Anthony Gill Day-To-Day Ankle Justin Champagnie Day-To-Day Illness Alex Len Day-To-Day Trade Pending Khris Middleton Day-To-Day Trade Pending Alex Sarr Day-To-Day Ankle Marcus Smart Day-To-Day Trade Pending Malcolm Brogdon Day-To-Day Foot Saddiq Bey Out Knee

id: