How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – February 8
Published 1:42 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) travel in SEC action versus the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners’ opponents have made.
- Tennessee is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 44th.
- The 75.0 points per game the Volunteers score are just 3.3 more points than the Sooners give up (71.7).
- Tennessee is 14-2 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners are shooting 48.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 36.4% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.
- The Sooners put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 59.6 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is averaging 80.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (64.3).
- In home games, the Volunteers are giving up 7.1 fewer points per game (58.1) than on the road (65.2).
- At home, Tennessee is making 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (31.9%).
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison
- At home Oklahoma is putting up 84.4 points per game, 15.6 more than it is averaging on the road (68.8).
- The Sooners are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (82.8).
- Beyond the arc, Oklahoma knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (38.1%) too.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|L 78-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|W 64-44
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|W 85-81
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|L 75-68
|Reed Arena
|2/1/2025
|Vanderbilt
|W 97-67
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/4/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 98-70
|Neville Arena
|2/8/2025
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/12/2025
|@ Missouri
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Mizzou Arena
|2/15/2025
|LSU
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center
