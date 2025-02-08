How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – February 8

Published 1:42 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - February 8

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) travel in SEC action versus the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for men's college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners’ opponents have made.
  • Tennessee is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 44th.
  • The 75.0 points per game the Volunteers score are just 3.3 more points than the Sooners give up (71.7).
  • Tennessee is 14-2 when scoring more than 71.7 points.



Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners are shooting 48.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 36.4% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Oklahoma has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.
  • The Sooners put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 59.6 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is averaging 80.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (64.3).
  • In home games, the Volunteers are giving up 7.1 fewer points per game (58.1) than on the road (65.2).
  • At home, Tennessee is making 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (31.9%).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Oklahoma is putting up 84.4 points per game, 15.6 more than it is averaging on the road (68.8).
  • The Sooners are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (82.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Oklahoma knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2025 @ Texas A&M L 75-68 Reed Arena
2/1/2025 Vanderbilt W 97-67 Lloyd Noble Center
2/4/2025 @ Auburn L 98-70 Neville Arena
2/8/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center
2/12/2025 @ Missouri Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Mizzou Arena
2/15/2025 LSU Lloyd Noble Center



SportsPlus