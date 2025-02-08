How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – February 8 Published 1:42 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) travel in SEC action versus the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners’ opponents have made.

Tennessee is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Sooners are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 44th.

The 75.0 points per game the Volunteers score are just 3.3 more points than the Sooners give up (71.7).

Tennessee is 14-2 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners are shooting 48.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 36.4% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma has put together a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.

The Sooners are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.

The Sooners put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 59.6 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Oklahoma is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is averaging 80.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (64.3).

In home games, the Volunteers are giving up 7.1 fewer points per game (58.1) than on the road (65.2).

At home, Tennessee is making 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (31.9%).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison

At home Oklahoma is putting up 84.4 points per game, 15.6 more than it is averaging on the road (68.8).

The Sooners are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (82.8).

Beyond the arc, Oklahoma knocks down fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri W 85-81 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Rupp Arena 2/15/2025 Vanderbilt – Thompson-Boling Arena

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/28/2025 @ Texas A&M L 75-68 Reed Arena 2/1/2025 Vanderbilt W 97-67 Lloyd Noble Center 2/4/2025 @ Auburn L 98-70 Neville Arena 2/8/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center 2/12/2025 @ Missouri Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Mizzou Arena 2/15/2025 LSU – Lloyd Noble Center

