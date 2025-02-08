How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
There are five games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Texas Longhorns.
Today’s SEC Games
Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
