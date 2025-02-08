How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 9

Published 8:59 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are five games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Texas Longhorns.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

