How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Published 1:53 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

SEC teams will take the court across eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Florida Gators squaring off against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - February 8

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – February 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live - February 8

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on TV or Streaming Live – February 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 8

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 8

Print Article

SportsPlus