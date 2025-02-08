Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 8
Published 8:17 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
The Washington Wizards (9-42) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 119 – Wizards 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.2
- The Hawks have a 24-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-29-0 mark of the Wizards.
- Washington covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 42% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).
- Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 59.6% of the time this season (31 out of 52), which is more often than Washington’s games have (27 out of 51).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 9-42, while the Hawks are 8-10 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, averaging 116.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).
- Atlanta ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.1 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per game.
- Atlanta has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks third-best in the league with 15.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- With 12.9 treys per game, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA. They own a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.
Wizards Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Wizards are fourth-worst in the league on offense (107.8 points scored per game) and worst defensively (121.5 points allowed).
- On the boards, Washington is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (48.3 per game).
- This season the Wizards are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 25 per game.
- Washington is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.
