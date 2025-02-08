Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 8

The Washington Wizards (9-42) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Hawks 119 – Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.2)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (237.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 232.2
  • The Hawks have a 24-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-29-0 mark of the Wizards.
  • Washington covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 42% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).
  • Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 59.6% of the time this season (31 out of 52), which is more often than Washington’s games have (27 out of 51).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 9-42, while the Hawks are 8-10 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, averaging 116.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).
  • Atlanta ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.1 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.
  • The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per game.
  • Atlanta has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks third-best in the league with 15.9 forced turnovers per contest.
  • With 12.9 treys per game, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA. They own a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.

Wizards Performance Insights

  • In 2024-25, the Wizards are fourth-worst in the league on offense (107.8 points scored per game) and worst defensively (121.5 points allowed).
  • On the boards, Washington is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (48.3 per game).
  • This season the Wizards are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 25 per game.
  • Washington is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).
  • Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

