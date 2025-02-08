Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 8 Published 8:17 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Washington Wizards (9-42) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (24-28) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 119 – Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.2)

Hawks (-6.2) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

The Hawks have a 24-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-29-0 mark of the Wizards.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 42% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).

Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 59.6% of the time this season (31 out of 52), which is more often than Washington’s games have (27 out of 51).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 9-42, while the Hawks are 8-10 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, averaging 116.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Atlanta ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.1 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per game.

Atlanta has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks third-best in the league with 15.9 forced turnovers per contest.

With 12.9 treys per game, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA. They own a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 24th in the league.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Wizards are fourth-worst in the league on offense (107.8 points scored per game) and worst defensively (121.5 points allowed).

On the boards, Washington is 17th in the league in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (48.3 per game).

This season the Wizards are ranked 23rd in the league in assists at 25 per game.

Washington is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.2) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

