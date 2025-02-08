February 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

In a Sunday NHL schedule that has plenty of thrilling matchups, the Utah Hockey Club versus the Washington Capitals is a game to watch.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch February 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Utah Hockey Club @ Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

