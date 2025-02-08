February 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:21 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
In a Sunday NHL schedule that has plenty of thrilling matchups, the Utah Hockey Club versus the Washington Capitals is a game to watch.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch February 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Utah Hockey Club @ Washington Capitals
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Montreal Canadiens
|1 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.
