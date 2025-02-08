Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8

Published 5:55 am Saturday, February 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8

Roman Josi and Jason Zucker will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 53 19 32 51
Jonathan Marchessault 53 16 25 41
Roman Josi 49 9 27 36
Steven Stamkos 53 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 50 14 16 30
Sabres Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Tage Thompson 47 26 22 48
John-Jason Peterka 51 16 25 41
Rasmus Dahlin 45 6 34 40
Jason Zucker 51 18 22 40
Alex Tuch 53 17 22 39

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • On defense, Nashville has given up 175 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
  • The Predators’ offense has the league’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.05%).
  • The Sabres have the NHL’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (165 total goals, 3.1 per game).
  • Buffalo’s 178 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 25th in the league.
  • The Sabres have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.23%.

