Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on February 8
Published 5:55 am Saturday, February 8, 2025
Roman Josi and Jason Zucker will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Predators vs. Sabres Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Saturday, February 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-141)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|53
|19
|32
|51
|Jonathan Marchessault
|53
|16
|25
|41
|Roman Josi
|49
|9
|27
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|53
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|50
|14
|16
|30
|Sabres Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tage Thompson
|47
|26
|22
|48
|John-Jason Peterka
|51
|16
|25
|41
|Rasmus Dahlin
|45
|6
|34
|40
|Jason Zucker
|51
|18
|22
|40
|Alex Tuch
|53
|17
|22
|39
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has given up 175 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.05%).
- The Sabres have the NHL’s 13th-ranked scoring offense (165 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- Buffalo’s 178 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- The Sabres have the league’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.23%.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: