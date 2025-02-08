Bears celebrate Senior Night with victory over Middlesboro Published 12:10 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears took care of business early and made sure there would be no Senior Night disappointments three days after suffering their first home loss in over two years. The Bears hit 13 of 19 shots in the opening quarter, led by a six-of-six effort from Maddox Huff, to build a 32-7 lead on the way to an 84-34 win Friday over Middlesboro.

All three HCHS seniors finished in double digits, led by 35 points from Huff. Jaycee Carter and Brody Napier added 10 points each as the Bears improved to 18-7.

“We told them before the game they had to overlook their record and play with intensity. It’s a district game. I thought they did for a while,” Harlan County coach Kyle Jones said. “We had some letdowns, but I was glad to see the seniors get a win on Senior Night.”

Junior guard Jacob Tinnell led the 7-13 Jackets with nine points. Freshman guard Jacob Tinnell added eight.

Huff hit all six of his shots in the opening period, including five 3-pointers, as Harlan County put the game out of reach by the end of the first quarter, scoring the 19 points. Napier, Carter and Trent Cole added two baskets each as the Bears built a 32-7 lead.

Huff added six more baskets in the second quarter, and Napier added two as HCHS started a running clock for the second half with a 56-19 lead at the break.

Carter and Landon Brock led the Bears in the third quarter with two baskets each as Jones went to his reserves midway through the period. Freshman Hayden Grace paced the HC offense with two baskets in the fourth period.

Harlan County travels to Lexington on Saturday to play Frederick Douglass at Lafayette High School. Middlesboro will play host to Knox Central on Monday.

Harlan County 84, Middlesboro 34

MIDDLESBORO (7-13)

Mekhi Young 3-8 0-0 7, Joseph Killion 3-8 0-0 9, Jacob Tinnell 1-5 5-5 8, Aiden Larew 2-4 0-2 4, Garrison Warren 0-3 0-0 0, Bryson Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Bryson Heck 0-0 0-0 0, Major Shirley 0-0 0-0 0, Emmitt Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Nichols 0-0 1-2 1, Isaac Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Ayden Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-33 6-9 34.

HARLAN COUNTY (18-7)

Trent Cole 2-7 2-2 6, Maddox Huff 13-17 2-2 35, Brody Napier 4-10 0-0 10, Brady Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Jaycee Carter 5-13 0-0 10, Brennan Blevins 2-3 0-0 4, Kaden Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Landon Brock 2-2 0-0 4, Bryson Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Brady Freeman 2-2 0-2 4, Hayden Grace 2-4 0-0 5, Rydge Lewis 1-1 2-2 4, Kayden Hensley 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker Curtis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 34-66 6-8 84.

Middlesboro 7 12 12 3 — 34

Harlan County 32 24 13 15 — 84

3-point goals: Middlesboro 6-21 (Killion 3-5, Tinnell 1-4, Brooks 1-4, Young 1-6, Larew 0-1, Warren 0-1), Harlan County 10-32 (Huff 7-11, Napier 2-8, Grace 1-1, Jones 0-2, Hensley 0-2, Cole 0-4, Carter 0-4). Rebounds: Middlesboro 16 (Brooks 7, Killion 3, Larew 2, Young 1, Heck 1, Huff 1, Allen 1), Harlan County 38 (Huff 10, Carter 8, Napier 5, Smith 4, Blevins 3, Brock 2, Grace 2, Lewis 2, Cole 1, Jones 1, Bryant 1, Hensley 1), Turnovers: Middlesboro 19, Harlan County 6. Fouled out: None.