Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 9
Published 9:17 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025
The college basketball schedule on Sunday is not one to miss. Our computer model has recommended picks against the spread for eight games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at XFINITY Center.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Ohio State +2.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-2.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona State +1.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Xavier +2.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Wichita State +1.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: South Florida by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Florida (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland -9.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 10.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-9.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UMass +1.5 vs. La Salle
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen at La Salle Explorers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: La Salle by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: La Salle (-1.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 13.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: George Washington +5.5 vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 9
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-5.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.