Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report February 8
Published 6:39 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report, including Trae Young, ahead of their Saturday, February 8 matchup with the Washington Wizards (9-41) at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have listed nine injured players. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Hawks suffered a 126-125 loss to the Spurs. Young scored a team-high 32 points for the Hawks in the loss.
The Wizards are coming off of a 119-102 win against the Nets in their most recent game on Wednesday. Jordan Poole totaled 19 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Trae Young
|PG
|Probable
|Achilles
|23.2
|3.2
|11.5
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9
|1.2
|Georges Niang
|PF
|Questionable
|Trade Pending
|8.7
|3.7
|1.3
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Questionable
|Trade Pending
|10.2
|2.8
|3.7
|Terance Mann
|SG
|Questionable
|Trade Pending
|6
|2.9
|1.6
|Bones Hyland
|PG
|Out
|Trade Pending
|7.2
|1.2
|1.4
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Sarr
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|11.5
|6.6
|2.2
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Out
|Trade Pending
|12.6
|3.7
|4.4
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Trade Pending
|8.7
|2.3
|3.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|13.1
|4
|4
|AJ Johnson
|SG
|Out
|Trade Pending
|2.9
|1
|1
|Richaun Holmes
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|4.3
|4.1
|0.9
|Justin Champagnie
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|7.8
|4.5
|0.9
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Trade Pending
|1.5
|1.8
|0.9
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: MNMT and FDSSE
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-5.5
|243.5
