Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report February 8 Published 6:39 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report, including Trae Young, ahead of their Saturday, February 8 matchup with the Washington Wizards (9-41) at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have listed nine injured players. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Hawks suffered a 126-125 loss to the Spurs. Young scored a team-high 32 points for the Hawks in the loss.

The Wizards are coming off of a 119-102 win against the Nets in their most recent game on Wednesday. Jordan Poole totaled 19 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Probable Achilles 23.2 3.2 11.5 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9 1.2 Georges Niang PF Questionable Trade Pending 8.7 3.7 1.3 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Trade Pending 10.2 2.8 3.7 Terance Mann SG Questionable Trade Pending 6 2.9 1.6 Bones Hyland PG Out Trade Pending 7.2 1.2 1.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Sarr PF Out Ankle 11.5 6.6 2.2 Khris Middleton SF Out Trade Pending 12.6 3.7 4.4 Marcus Smart PG Out Trade Pending 8.7 2.3 3.7 Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Foot 13.1 4 4 AJ Johnson SG Out Trade Pending 2.9 1 1 Richaun Holmes PF Questionable Illness 4.3 4.1 0.9 Justin Champagnie SF Questionable Illness 7.8 4.5 0.9 Alex Len C Out Trade Pending 1.5 1.8 0.9 Saddiq Bey SF Out Knee

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -5.5 243.5

