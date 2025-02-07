Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, February 7
Published 1:28 am Friday, February 7, 2025
There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the St. John’s Red Storm versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers vs. USC Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 79, USC 69
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 9.9 points
- Pick ATS: USC (+12.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Purdue-USC spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 UConn Huskies vs. No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 75, UConn 71
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 3.3 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (+2.5)
Bet on the UConn-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.