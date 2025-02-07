Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, February 7 Published 1:28 am Friday, February 7, 2025

There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the St. John’s Red Storm versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers vs. USC Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 79, USC 69

Purdue 79, USC 69 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 9.9 points

Purdue by 9.9 points Pick ATS: USC (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 UConn Huskies vs. No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 75, UConn 71

St. John’s 75, UConn 71 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 3.3 points

St. John’s by 3.3 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

