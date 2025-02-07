Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 8 Published 1:48 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Saturday’s contest at Lloyd Noble Center has the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) going head-to-head against the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) at 12:00 PM (on February 8). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 win for Tennessee, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Oklahoma projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The total has been set at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -235, Oklahoma +190

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Oklahoma 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+5.5)

Oklahoma (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Tennessee has put together a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Oklahoma is 11-11-0. The Volunteers have a 9-14-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Sooners have a record of 13-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 154.7 points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Oklahoma has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 8.0 boards on average. It records 35.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.3 per outing.

Tennessee hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 34.0% from deep (170th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Volunteers rank 94th in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 9.8 (39th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (169th in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They’re putting up 79.7 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.7 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball.

The 29.4 rebounds per game Oklahoma accumulates rank 324th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 30.3.

Oklahoma hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (68th in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (34th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make, at a 28.2% rate.

Oklahoma forces 12.8 turnovers per game (81st in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (234th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: