Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 52 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -16, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 25 different games.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.

In 25 of the 52 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 52 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

