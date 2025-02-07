Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 52 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -16, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 25 different games.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.
  • In 25 of the 52 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 52 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

