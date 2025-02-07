Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 49 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -17.

O’Reilly has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 25 different games.

He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

Through 49 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 49 Games 2 30 Points 0 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: