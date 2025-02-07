Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Thinking about a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 49 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -17.
  • O’Reilly has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 25 different games.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
  • Through 49 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
  • The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
49 Games 2
30 Points 0
14 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?

Print Article

SportsPlus