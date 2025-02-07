Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -26, in 23:40 per game on the ice.
- Josi has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 36 points in total.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
- Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|48
|Games
|2
|36
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|27
|Assists
|1
