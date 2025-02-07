Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -26, in 23:40 per game on the ice.

Josi has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 36 points in total.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).

Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 48 Games 2 36 Points 1 9 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

