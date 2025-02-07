Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus rating is -26, in 23:40 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has picked up at least one point in 25 games, with 36 points in total.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 47 opportunities).
  • Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
  • With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
48 Games 2
36 Points 1
9 Goals 0
27 Assists 1

