NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 8
Published 7:31 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 8
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Mavericks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.0 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Lakers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Hawks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.0 points)
- Total: 243.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.4 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -2.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 2.1 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -6.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Timberwolves -5.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -1.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 11.4 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Clippers -12.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 11.6 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
