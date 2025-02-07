NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 8 Published 7:31 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Today’s NBA slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the important games in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 8

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.0 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 0.0 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers -1.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)

Over (227.6 total projected points) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Hawks -5.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 6.0 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 6.0 points) Total: 243.5 points

243.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.0 total projected points)

Over (232.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.4 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 2.4 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)

Over (218.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSW

FDSFL and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder -2.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 2.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 2.1 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)

Over (230.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors -6.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Timberwolves -5.5

Timberwolves -5.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)

Over (221.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics -1.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.1 total projected points)

Over (232.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and ALT

AZFamily and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 11.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 11.4 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Clippers -12.5

Clippers -12.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 11.6 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 11.6 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.0 total projected points)

Over (224.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

KJZZ and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

