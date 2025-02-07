NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Wizards Picks for February 8 Published 6:39 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The Washington Wizards (9-41) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (23-28) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

To find the best bets you can place on Saturday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Wizards Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Atlanta is 23-28-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread, Washington is 21-29-0 this season.

Against the spread as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks are 3-7.

Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Wizards are 18-29.

Pick OU:

Under (243.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 243.5 points in 16 of 51 games this season.

The Wizards have combined with their opponent to score more than 243.5 points in nine of 50 games this season.

Atlanta has an average point total of 234.9 in its outings this year, 8.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Washington has a 230.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13.3 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the eighth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Wizards have scored the 28th-most points.

This contest features the league’s 28th-ranked (Wizards) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-220)

The Hawks have won eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Wizards have been victorious in nine, or 18%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 6-2 when it’s favored by -220 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Washington has won four of 42 games when listed as at least +180 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 68.8% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

