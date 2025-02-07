Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 52 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

He has accumulated at least one point in 29 games, and has 40 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 28 times this season in games with a set points prop (51 opportunities).

Through 52 games, he has 40 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have given up 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 40 Points 1 16 Goals 0 24 Assists 1

