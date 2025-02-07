Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 52 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 29 games, and has 40 points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 28 times this season in games with a set points prop (51 opportunities).
  • Through 52 games, he has 40 points, with eight multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have given up 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
  • The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
40 Points 1
16 Goals 0
24 Assists 1

