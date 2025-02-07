How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8 Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

Top 25 teams will be in action across four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the USC Trojans at Galen Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 7 USC Trojans

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

