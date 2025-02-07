How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 8

Top 25 teams will be in action across four games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the USC Trojans at Galen Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 7 USC Trojans

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

