How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 8

Published 4:54 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Two games on the Friday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the St. John’s Red Storm and the UConn Huskies.

Today’s Top 25 Games

USC Trojans at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm at No. 19 UConn Huskies

id:

